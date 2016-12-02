Quick question — are you marketing yourself?

If you don’t know this already, YOU are a BRAND. Your skills and talents are your products and services. Your resume is your sales collateral. Your clothes, the way you walk and the words you use are your style guide. Your social profiles are your brand websites. And the person who just came out of the interview before you…THAT is your COMPETITION.

If you’re trying to get ahead in your career, but keep finding yourself struggling to stand out in a very crowded talent pool, then it’s time to start using the same marketing techniques major brands use and start marketing yourself.

Welcome to Me Marketing.

Are you still using a resume on job interviews, when (maybe) you should be using a PowerPoint presentation?

Do you know the difference between “features” and “benefits” and how it relates to the words you use to describe yourself to prospective employers?

Do you realize that everything you do, say, write, share and wear creates a “brand identity” for you?

Did you know that if YOU don’t carefully craft your brand, your brand will be created for you by people who may or may not be on your side?

Welcome to Me Marketing.

Whether you’re in sales, editorial, STEM careers, marketing, public relations, communications, or don’t know what you are quite yet, you can … no … you must learn to market yourself to stand out from the crowd. That’s why I’m here to help.

I love marketing. It’s what I do. In many ways, it’s who I am. But, I’ll be the first to admit that for many years I never thought about using the same disciplines I’ve used to help build brands and grow companies to further my own career. That all changed one day when I decided to show up to a job interview with a PowerPoint presentation instead of a resume. Needless to say, it got the attention of the interviewer, and it got me the job.

If you’re even a little bit intrigued about how to better market yourself … good. I’ll keep posting doable Me Marketing tips as long as you keep coming back. (That’s called the “tease” in marketing).

But for now, I’ll leave you with this one Me Marketing tidbit and one of my favorite sayings: “The secret to success is to not keep your success a secret.” Until next time, start paying attention to your favorite brands, the products, services and organizations you value most, and all they do to appeal to you as a consumer. Then, start thinking about how you can reach your consumer — your next hiring manager, your next project manager — the same way.

Welcome to Me Marketing.